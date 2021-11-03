Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Debate over a memoir that contains explicit illustrations of sexual acts is surfacing in a handful of states where Republican governors are gearing up for reelection next year, foreshadowing a recurring theme for conservative leaders in the coming campaigns. The book in question, Maia Kobabe's “Gender...
Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
It’s been a huge week in Virginia politics. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope look to the future of a Glenn Youngkin administration and the Democratic Party’s future in Virginia.
Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
Welcome to today’s Brew. It’s the day after Election Day 2021, and we have definitive results for quite a few of the key races. Here’s a rundown of where things stand as of 6 a.m. ET. For the latest news and information about yesterday’s contests, visit our election results article.
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection appears to be ramping up. Its court battle to get documents from former President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying, and it is homing in on aides of former Vice President Mike Pence, who was a target of the insurrectionists.
They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
Liberals have long harbored a dream of implementing a federal database of gun owners. For example, 55 years ago, Pete Shields, chairman of the National Council to Control Handguns, told the New Yorker in an interview that getting all handguns registered in some form was the bridge between slowing sales of such firearms and then outlawing their possession.
(The Center Square) – Seven of Missouri’s eight members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 when it passed 228-206 last Friday. Cori Bush, a Democrat representing the First District in St. Louis, voted against the bill along with six other...
A federal judge sentenced former mixed martial arts fighter Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey to 41 months in prison for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors want an even longer prison term — 51 months — for the most notorious face of...
(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
It seems that (((dog-whistles))) are just too subtle for modern politics. Ohio GOP Senate candidate Mark Pukita defended his blatantly antisemitic ad attacking Republican primary front-runner Josh Mandel’s Jewish faith during a Thursday candidate forum. “Are we seriously supposed to believe the most Christian-values Senate candidate is Jewish?” asks an...
The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
Comments / 0