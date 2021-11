Kamaru Usman explained his callout of Canelo Alvarez, saying “it’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared.”. Usman takes on archrival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. For Usman, this represents another massive fight for him in his MMA career. Since entering the UFC in 2015, Usman is a perfect 14-0, and if he beats Covington to go 15-0, it would start putting him into the upper-echelon of MMA fighters who have ever lived. But even though he still has plenty of more potential opponents to fight in the UFC welterweight division, Usman is looking big. And when it comes to combat sports, it doesn’t get much bigger than Canelo Alvarez.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO