CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

November 2, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday on the NewsHour, voters head to the polls in crucial off-year contests that may...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

November 4, 2021 - Full Show

The Black and Latino caucuses jockey for power in City Council. Illinois’ role in the international climate conference. And we’re live in Washington Heights, for our “In Your Neighborhood” series.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newshour#Cdc
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
laundryledger.com

Biden Administration Announces Two Major Vaccination Policies

The Biden Administration recently announced details of two policies to fight COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) which will cover 84 million employees and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services requirement for health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid which applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ctexaminer.com

Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
SCIENCE
review-mag.com

Health Care Workers Speak Out

Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
HEALTH SERVICES
pbs.org

Pelosi: ‘America is back’ to curb climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for putting women and girls at the center of efforts to fight climate change, saying they are disproportionately affected by the impacts of a warming planet. Pelosi is leading a delegation of congressional Democrats to the U.N. climate talks in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy