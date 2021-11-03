CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Fire on Alida Street leaves house uninhabitable

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTTGL_0cksZFBz00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A structure fire occurred Tuesday night in Rockford.

The fire happened at 3300 Alida Street around 10:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the house’s eaves, the part of the roof that overhangs the building. They also found one bedroom that was engulfed in flames, according to Rockford District Fire Chief Will Pederson.

The blaze was brought under control. Two adults and a dog were displaced, though no one was injured.

There is $30,000 in damages, and the house is currently uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Chief Pederson said that it does not look suspicious.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire crews battle Green Street house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters were called into action Friday afternoon when a fire broke out inside a Green Street home. A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the around 3 p.m. and called 911. Crews arrived to find flames in the attic, and it took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two hurt after morning crash in Rockford

ROCKFROD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in rural Rockford. It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Meridian Road and Kilburn Avenue. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Park EMTs responded to the scene, where they found a white SUV with the brunt of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s 20th Street bridge to remain closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Work on a Rockford road project is being delayed. The 20th Street bridge over Bypass-20 will remain closed until further notice, and traffic between Sandy Hollow and Samuelson Road will be affected. Only local traffic will be allowed. The bridge deck is complete, but I-Dot is waiting on a pedestrian railing, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FBI raids Machesney Park home

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The FBI raided 1031 Minns Drive in Machesney Park Friday morning. Undercover police and FBI agents were seen surrounding the property, and the FBI said that it was conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area, according to FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson. No other details were provided.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Eaves#Firefighters#Accident#Rockford District Fire#The Red Cross
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The amount of COVID-19 patients in Rockford increased over the last week. As of Friday, Rockford area hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital – are currently providing in-patient care for 65 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and persons suspected of being COVID-19 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Veterans treated to breakfast as way of thanks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group showed their appreciation for the men and women who fought for the U.S. by taking them to get a warm meal. Veteran’s Day is coming up, and as a way to thank those who served, the Northern Illinois Republican Women welcomed dozens of veterans to the “Machine Shed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bloomington student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington High School officials confirmed that a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday morning. Bloomington Police confirmed that the school administration notified a school resource officer to search a student’s belongings for suspected drugs. During the search, the officer seized a gun from the student’s personal […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy