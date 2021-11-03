Fire on Alida Street leaves house uninhabitable

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A structure fire occurred Tuesday night in Rockford.

The fire happened at 3300 Alida Street around 10:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the house’s eaves, the part of the roof that overhangs the building. They also found one bedroom that was engulfed in flames, according to Rockford District Fire Chief Will Pederson.

The blaze was brought under control. Two adults and a dog were displaced, though no one was injured.

There is $30,000 in damages, and the house is currently uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Chief Pederson said that it does not look suspicious.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.