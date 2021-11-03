PG&E To Pay $125 Mln Fine For Sparking 2019 Kincade Wildfire

California’s top utilities regulator has blasted PG&E Corp. over a recent rash of blackouts designed to avert wildfires, citing “the obvious flaws in PG&E’s approach.”. Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, last week scolded Patti Poppe, the chief executive of PG&E, over a new safety initiative called “Fast Trip” or “Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings.” The program calls for PG&E to ramp up the sensitivity of the circuit breakers on major stretches of the utility’s grid, triggering automatic blackouts when power equipment comes into contact with an animal, a tree or something else that could lead to a fire.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO