Public Safety

PG&E To Pay $125 Mln Fine For Sparking 2019 Kincade Wildfire

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 3 days ago

(RTTNews) - PG&E (PCG) was slapped with a $125 million penalty by California's energy regulator for sparking the Kincade wildfire, which burned more than 77,000...

markets.businessinsider.com

northbaybusinessjournal.com

PG&E reaches $125 million settlement with state regulators for equipment-sparked Kincade fire

Pacific Gas & Electric has reached a $125 million settlement agreement with state regulators over the 2019 Kincade fire, which was ignited by electrical transmission equipment in a remote area of The Geysers geothermal field two years ago. Under the proposed agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E shareholders...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Obvious flaws.’ California regulator hits PG&E over new rash of wildfire safety blackouts

California’s top utilities regulator has blasted PG&E Corp. over a recent rash of blackouts designed to avert wildfires, citing “the obvious flaws in PG&E’s approach.”. Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, last week scolded Patti Poppe, the chief executive of PG&E, over a new safety initiative called “Fast Trip” or “Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings.” The program calls for PG&E to ramp up the sensitivity of the circuit breakers on major stretches of the utility’s grid, triggering automatic blackouts when power equipment comes into contact with an animal, a tree or something else that could lead to a fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
California State
Sacramento Bee

PG&E to challenge criminal charges filed in deadly 2020 Northern California wildfire

PG&E Corp., facing criminal charges in another fatal Northern California wildfire, told a judge Friday that it plans to challenge the legality of a portion of the indictment. California’s largest utility, haunted by criminal and monetary claims over a string of major wildfires in recent years, didn’t enter a plea during an arraignment on the charges filed in last year’s Zogg Fire in Shasta County Superior Court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

PG&E faces federal investigation for Dixie Fire involvement

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — The Pacific Gas and Electricity Company (PG&E) is under investigation again for potentially starting a wildfire, and this time it is from the federal government. The company was subpoenaed by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California on October 7 for documents related...
ECONOMY
SFGate

PG&E to spend $125M for igniting massive California fire

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has reached a $125 million settlement agreement with California regulators over the destructive Kincade fire, which was ignited in 2019 by the utility's equipment in a remote area of Sonoma County. PG&E shareholders would pay a $40 million fine to the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

PG&E agrees to $125mil settlement for 2019 Kincade fire damage

Pacific Gas & Electric struck a $125 million settlement agreement with California regulators over the destructive Kincade fire, which was ignited in 2019 by the utility’s equipment in a remote area of Sonoma County. PG&E shareholders would pay a $40 million fine to the state general fund and spend another...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

PG&E shareholders to pay $125M for igniting massive Kincade Fire

The Press Democrat reported Wednesday PG&E shareholders would pay a $40 million fine to the state general fund and another $85 million for removal of abandoned transmission equipment throughout the utility’s territory as part of the agreement expected to be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission at its Dec. 2 meeting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
MySanAntonio

PG&E expects a $1.15 billion loss from the Dixie Fire

PG&E, the California utility driven into bankruptcy after its equipment caused deadly wildfires, expects to take a $1.15 billion loss from a massive blaze this year that burned for months in the northern part of the state. The Dixie Fire, which is suspected to have started after a tree fell...
ECONOMY
San Francisco Chronicle

Federal investigation into giant Dixie Fire worsens PG&E legal problems

New disclosures from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. show how the Dixie Fire could compound the company’s long-running legal woes and test a new system California established to protect its large investor-owned power providers from financial ruin. The utility revealed in a quarterly report Monday that federal prosecutors are conducting...
ECONOMY
KTLA

PG&E faces $1B in losses amid federal probe into Dixie Fire

In yet another investigation into the role that utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric has played in California’s worsening wildfires, the company announced Monday that it received a subpoena from the U.S. attorney’s office seeking documents related to the Dixie fire. PG&E received the subpoena Oct. 7, according to Monday’s regulatory filing, which also said […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Fixing PG&E is one of America's most difficult CEO jobs

As a California wildfire was exploding in July to become the state’s second-largest ever, Patti Poppe made an executive decision. The chief executive of PG&E Corp. PCG -0.09% traveled to the town of Chico, in fire-ravaged Butte County, and declared that the utility would spend as much as $20 billion to bury 10,000 miles of power lines like the one that had likely sparked the fire burning out of control just miles away.
ECONOMY
kiem-tv.com

PG&E Warns The Public on Energy-Sucking Appliances

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- PG&E released a statement to let the public know about vampire-like appliances this Halloween season. However these appliances do not want blood, they want your energy bill. This energy “take-up” can add up to an extra 10% onto your monthly utility bill, increasing the national average...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

