Dear Harvard Department of Scheduling Breaks or Whatever Acronym You Call Yourself,. With Indigenous People’s Day long behind us and Thanksgiving break feeling way too far away, I can't help but be envious of all the students at other colleges who got to escape campus for a week for their fall break. It’s been months here in captivity without any non-Harvard interaction. I’d never admit it, but I do miss my brother back home. So why? Why can’t you give us a fall break? We don’t ask for much: just a River House, food that has decent seasoning, and a fall break. Is that too much to ask for?

INSTAGRAM ・ 5 DAYS AGO