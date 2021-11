SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers, a juggernaut for most of the first month of the season, are now learning to survive. They were thrown into the middle of hockey’s biggest scandal last week and kept winning despite an unexpected coaching change. They’ve won in overtime when they’ve had to and staged comebacks at other times. On Thursday, they had survive their biggest blown lead of the year and still they figured out a way to manufacture a 5-4, overtime win against the Washington Capitals in Sunrise.

