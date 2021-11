A new story from Big Screen Leaks posted on his site, One Take News, indicates that Chloé Zhao is Kevin Feige’s choice to direct his Star Wars project, which he will be overseeing. Michael Waldron is on board to pen the script. This is coming from the same source that said that Rogue Squadron‘s production was to going to be delayed, something The Hollywood Reporter confirmed yesterday. He also indicated to us that the 2023 spot will be taken by another movie, likely set in The High Republic. The report is also saying an official announcement could be coming soon.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO