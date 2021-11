ONE OUT OF 19,000: Ryan Edwards (Teacher Education, ’13) has been named as one of San Bernardino County’s Teachers of the Year. “There are more than 19,000 teachers countywide, and while we appreciate all of them, our Teacher of the Year award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre in a news release earlier this month. “It is gratifying to honor and recognize the terrific educators throughout the county who embody excellence and dedication to our students.”

