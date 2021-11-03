CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Sues To Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition Of Simon & Schuster

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 3 days ago

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Justice said it filed a civil antitrust lawsuit to block Penguin Random House's proposed acquisition of its close competitor, Simon & Schuster. The lawsuit, which...

bloomberglaw.com

Penguin, Simon & Schuster Deal Triggers Author Risk Probe at DOJ

Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster tie-up will harm authors, DOJ says. DOJ looking beyond consumer welfare standard in merger review. The Justice Department’s bid to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of rival Simon & Schuster reflects its recent focus on individual worker protection in antitrust enforcement. The $2.18 billion...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Suit to Block ViacomCBS’ Sale of Simon & Schuster

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.” In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of “anticipated top-selling books,” by depriving them of competition in the publishing market. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Sue to Stop Penguin From Becoming Two-Thirds of the Publishing Industry

The Justice Department filed an antitrust suit Tuesday to block an American publishing giant’s proposed acquisition of one of its main rivals. Penguin Random House, owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann and itself the product of a merger, announced last year that it had reached an agreement to acquire Simon & Schuster for $2.75 billion. The Justice Department alleges in its suit that the takeover would create an anticompetitive “publishing behemoth.” Five large companies control the majority of American publishing, and the takeover of Simon & Schuster by a rival would make four. Penguin is already the largest among the five by a vast margin. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry… Post-merger, the merged firm and its next largest competitor would account for more than two-thirds of that market.” Penguin’s lawyer said in a statement, “The government should only be challenging those mergers where they can prove that, as a result of the combination, consumers are going to be harmed — typically in the form of higher prices. And here there is no such evidence.”
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Herald

Feds sue to block book publishing merger

The Justice Department is suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and, ultimately, readers. German media giant Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors include...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin Random House#The U S District Court#Penguin Random House Llc#Bertelsmann Se#Kgaa#Simon Schuster Inc#Viacomcbs Inc
