West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) will host an Open House on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – noon. The Open House will take place in person, on all three of their campuses, and virtually via Zoom. Perspective students and their families will have the opportunity to learn about all of the programs WVNCC offers, as well as get information about the admissions process, financial aid and more. Everyone who attends the Open House, either in person or virtually, will be eligible to win a $1,000 scholarship to WVNCC.

WHEELING, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO