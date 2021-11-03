CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Rivian sees share price up to $62 for imminent IPO

By Howard Packowitz
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL (WEEK) – It will cost the public between $57 and $62 to buy a share of Rivian stock at its initial public offering, which could happen in the coming days,...

hoiabc.com

