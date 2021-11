The Raiders entered the win column once again after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Front and center was the Las Vegas passing offense. Another game and another astonishing performance by Derek Carr in 2021. The best part of Carr’s performance in this one was the efficiency with which he played. After going 31 out of 34, many would expect he didn’t test many tight windows, but the opposite is true. His CPOE of +15.5 was the highest mark in six years, which has become the norm this season. Outside of the first half of the Chargers game and the Chicago Bears game, Carr has played like an MVP. Not only does he continuously push the ball downfield, but he also does a tremendous job of keeping it out of harm’s way.

