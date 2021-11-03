Eternals Video Review

Kumail Nanjiani responded to Eternals getting review bombed by trolls ahead of its release. Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Eternals is set to hit theaters next week, and as of right now, early reviews for the film have been very mixed. While some critics have been digging director Chloe Zhao’s film, others (including our own Nathaniel Brail) found the film to be a swing and a miss. It is worth noting that criticism against the film is legitimate for those who have seen it, but some trolls online are already review-bombing the film without having seen it. And in the case for the trolls, some have review-bombed the film on IMDb for its inclusive ensemble of characters that includes Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, the first MCU superhero to be portrayed as gay. Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo responded to the situation.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO