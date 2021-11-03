Eternals Video Review

“Ambitious” has been a key word to describe the work and operations of Marvel Studios from the very beginning. There was no guarantee that their plan to organize a multi-series, single-canon franchise was going to work – especially without the rights to key characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. When it turned out not only to work, but become a global phenomenon, however, the creative push continued, and inspired gambles on obscure superheroes and up-and-coming filmmakers. Marvel's moves run counter to what is traditionally expected out of great success in Hollywood, where it so often results in the sole production of echoes and copies. Instead, the company has looked at its popularity as a license to try and experiment with new things, having faith that that the audience will follow.
