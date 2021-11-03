CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eternals Video Review

By Jason Gorber
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Shelf’s Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber gives us his take on the latest entry into the MCU, Eternals. The bottom line: Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao brings us an underwhelming blockbuster that takes itself and its dour characters...

ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
Esquire

How 'Black Panther' Changed Stunt Work Forever

IN THE MINDS of most Marvel fans, there is only one Black Panther: the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in four Marvel films before dying in August 2020 after his battle with colon cancer. But underneath the suit, three stuntmen—Gui DaSilva-Greene, Daniel Graham, and Anis Cheurfa—all doubled Boseman, working behind the scenes to give the character that superhero swagger. Whether he was sliding down a 100-foot wall effortlessly, jumping from one moving car to another with feline dexterity, or going punch for explosive punch and kick for percussive kick with Killmonger, Black Panther always moved with grace and power.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: ‘Eternals’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Shouldn’t Keep It Out of the Visual Effects Race

“Eternals,” the newest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comes from the Oscars’ reigning best director Chloé Zhao, but has been met with tepid reception from critics. Ahead of its release in theaters on Friday, the film is currently sitting at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score for an MCU film, which is baffling considering it’s sitting under “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) and “Iron Man 2” (2010). It’s unlikely it will join “Black Panther” (2018), the only Marvel feature to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, but what about the other categories? The visual effects category seems...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kit Harington on ‘Eternals’ and the “Addictive Pull” on His Character

[This story contains spoilers for Eternals.] Kit Harington still feels a bit uncertain about joining another franchise so soon after the completion of Game of Thrones, but the chance to play a compelling character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was too tempting to pass up. In Chloé Zhao‘s ambitious blockbuster, Eternals, Harington plays Dane Whitman, a caring museum worker and present-day love interest of Gemma Chan’s Sersi. The latter was once involved with Ikaris, who’s played by Richard Madden, one of Harington’s closest friends since their days as half-brothers on Game of Thrones. While Harington understands the attention surrounding their on-screen...
MOVIES
CNET

Eternals review: A unique Marvel entry that doesn't quite hit the mark

The latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an ambitious goal: Eternals aims to reveal new events in the MCU that no one knew took place over thousands of years. It's a complicated task, involving multiple time periods, a huge cast and plenty of infodumps. Unfortunately, for me, the whole package doesn't quite work.
MOVIES
substreammagazine.com

‘Eternals’ Review: Caught Between the MCU Mold and a Chance To Break Free

Director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals takes place within a world that has fully gotten used to the notion that superheroes exist. Occurring after the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where a massive population returns after ‘the blip,’ the fact that Gods living among us doesn’t seem so far-fetched. Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) asks his girlfriend Cersei (Gemma Chan) if she’s a wizard “like Doctor Strange” and “to see if she can turn him into a giraffe.” With something as monumental as half of life on Earth turning into dust vanishing into dust, the MCU had to raise the stakes. What if there were God-like entitles that living among us that sought to protect us from a powerful, ancient enemy – even more powerful than an A.I. run amuck or an infinity gauntlet yielding mad man?
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Kumail Nanjiani Responds To ‘Eternals’ Review-Bombing By Trolls

Kumail Nanjiani responded to Eternals getting review bombed by trolls ahead of its release. Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Eternals is set to hit theaters next week, and as of right now, early reviews for the film have been very mixed. While some critics have been digging director Chloe Zhao’s film, others (including our own Nathaniel Brail) found the film to be a swing and a miss. It is worth noting that criticism against the film is legitimate for those who have seen it, but some trolls online are already review-bombing the film without having seen it. And in the case for the trolls, some have review-bombed the film on IMDb for its inclusive ensemble of characters that includes Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, the first MCU superhero to be portrayed as gay. Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo responded to the situation.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Eternals Review: An Exciting But Overstuffed Marvel Blockbuster

“Ambitious” has been a key word to describe the work and operations of Marvel Studios from the very beginning. There was no guarantee that their plan to organize a multi-series, single-canon franchise was going to work – especially without the rights to key characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. When it turned out not only to work, but become a global phenomenon, however, the creative push continued, and inspired gambles on obscure superheroes and up-and-coming filmmakers. Marvel's moves run counter to what is traditionally expected out of great success in Hollywood, where it so often results in the sole production of echoes and copies. Instead, the company has looked at its popularity as a license to try and experiment with new things, having faith that that the audience will follow.
MOVIES
ABC News

Review: 'Eternals' an eye-popping blockbuster full of surprises

Prepare to be wowed. But not in the way you think. “Eternals,” the 25th epic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a plea for diversity and empathy wrapped in an eye-popping blockbuster that keeps springing surprises you don’t see coming. “Eternals,” now in theaters, also takes on the gargantuan task...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Marvel's Eternals Review: A Sappy Superhero Soap Opera

The Marvel Cinematic Universe wades chin deep into a soap opera river of melodramatic tears. Eternals has a "family" of superheroes torn between love, loyalty, and duty in the latest save the world scenario. Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao treads sappy with a convoluted and drawn out exploration of relationships. She does deliver a few eye-popping action scenes, but they largely hinge on the strength of the film's best performance. Richard Madden is an absolute beast. Channeling his Superman-esque powers between bouts of sobbing.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Eternals review round-up: the most divisive Marvel movie?

Eternals has been one of the most mysterious Marvel films yet. The promos have given away little about plot, hinting that what's being shown is only a small part of the movie. Couple this with the Marvel movie looking unlike any other in the long and winding franchise (which is definitely not a bad thing) and what you have have is one of the tougher sells for fans.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Eternals Review: Long-Lasting Characters; Truncated Plot

Eternals is the story of Earth’s secret guardians. Tasked by the mysterious Celestials, a group of superpowered beings defend humans from Deviants—vicious creatures intent on ravaging the planet. With the Deviants thought to be eradicated, the Eternals have spread across the globe to lead peaceful lives. When a new threat emerges, the team reunites to stop it and fulfill their mission.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: With ‘Eternals,’ Marvel is scraping the bottom of the barrel

If making “Eternals” was the best option Marvel had left, it is scraping the barrel. The original comic book source material was muddled, a collection of flat characters without any driving motive for their actions, and the movie is, if anything, worse. Like “Black Widow,” it’s an attempt to expand...
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Eternals movie review scores poorer than Guardians of the Galaxy game

As Marvel continues its multimedia dominance, the entertainment giant’s two latest projects are surprising fans for different reasons. Eternals movie review scores are lower than those for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, according to leading aggregator Metacritic. Hopes were high for Eternals’ cinematic prospects, while, following the disastrous launch of Marvel’s Avengers, most weren’t holding out much hope for the new GotG game. In reality, those who engage with both mediums might need to flip their expectations completely.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
KUTV

Review: Marvel's 'Eternals' is a crowded, underwhelming epic

Writer: Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo, Jack Kirby. Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong Seok. Genre: Action, Adventure. Rated: PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. SALT...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Morning Journal

‘Eternals’ stumbles into the Marvel Cinematic Universe | Movie review

Ever wonder what would happen if the acclaimed director of lower-budget, grounded-in-reality drama — say Chloé Zhao of “Nomadland” — were given the cash to make a splashy entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Wonder no more, as Zhao — months after her 2020 film was awarded the Academy Award...
MOVIES

