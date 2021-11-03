Letter: Evolving patriotism

If ‘Let’s go Brandon’ is what passes for oratory now, be very worried | Column, Nov. 4. I find it hard to believe we have gone from, ”We, the people,” to “Me, the people.” We aren’t concerned with the common good. I can’t respect someone’s request to wear a mask, but I will defend my right to not get vaccinated? I don’t get it. Somewhere along the line we have decided that simply flying a flag makes you a patriot. It doesn’t matter how you have defamed the image or what you put on it. No, a patriot defends the Constitution, defends freedom of speech‚ defends free elections and accepts the results of those elections. Disputes will be dealt with in a civil manner. We may be imperfect, but our democracy is the best on Earth. We need to grow it, not destroy it.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO