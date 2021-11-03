CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Letter: Evolving patriotism

Free Lance-Star
 9 days ago

I believe that part of the solution to the unsustainability of Social Security is to find ways to educate and persuade voters that patriotism means:. 1. We need to plan to work in some way well beyond age 65 (many already do). 2. We need...

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Sorry, flying the flag doesn’t make you a patriot | Letters

If ‘Let’s go Brandon’ is what passes for oratory now, be very worried | Column, Nov. 4. I find it hard to believe we have gone from, ”We, the people,” to “Me, the people.” We aren’t concerned with the common good. I can’t respect someone’s request to wear a mask, but I will defend my right to not get vaccinated? I don’t get it. Somewhere along the line we have decided that simply flying a flag makes you a patriot. It doesn’t matter how you have defamed the image or what you put on it. No, a patriot defends the Constitution, defends freedom of speech‚ defends free elections and accepts the results of those elections. Disputes will be dealt with in a civil manner. We may be imperfect, but our democracy is the best on Earth. We need to grow it, not destroy it.
TAMPA, FL
Free Lance-Star

Letter: CRT necessary to create truly equitable America

CRT is necessary to create a truly equitable America. In Hans Bader’s letter, “Parents have valid concerns about CRT,” [Oct. 29] he quotes Ibram X. Kendi’s book, “How to be an Antiracist,” to imply that the book’s intention is to promote discrimination to make up for past discrimination. Mr. Bader...
SOCIETY
Free Lance-Star

Letter: Now that Republicans are happy, can they stop crying voter fraud?

I’m very disappointed with the results of last Tuesday’s election. However, I’m going to state out loud that, while my people mostly lost, the election was fair. A record number of voters came out in an off year to cast their ballots in state and local elections. The ballots were counted. The winners have been declared. We’ve made it easier for folks in Virginia and in many states to vote. That’s good news. We should want all voices heard.
ELECTIONS
KXLY

A Big Change Is Coming to Social Security in 2022. Are You Prepared?

Social Security helps keep millions of seniors afloat each year. But the program doesn’t magically fund itself. Rather, it needs revenue to stay afloat. Social Security’s primary source of revenue is the payroll tax it collects. If you’ve ever glanced at your paycheck, you’ll notice that Social Security takes a chunk out of it.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Financial Aid#Patriots
midfloridanewspapers.com

Social Security survivors benefits explained

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents. The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on...
SOCIAL SECURITY
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Showboating is not patriotism

Great to see the Acorn is getting a sense of humor. There was a blurb last week announcing a new GOP club “springing up in Conejo.” It states the club is looking for “American Patriot activists.”. What a laugh. You cannot be a patriot just because you want to sit...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Jobs
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the phone numbers of 13 Republicans – so one redirected calls back to her

They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits

For some, it’s degenerative; for others, it’s a split moment. In either case, the consequences are lasting. And in either case, you find yourself in need of financial aid because a disability makes it impossible to continue working. Individuals struggling to make ends meet with a physical or mental disability can apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). But while the SSDI program doesn’t limit you in terms of unearned income or assets, it does have rules regarding wages earned through work. If you’re not careful, you can risk losing your eligibility. To avoid that, get to know the Social Security Disability income limits for 2021.
SOCIAL SECURITY

Comments / 0

Community Policy