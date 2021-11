UFC president Dana White praised Kamaru Usman following his UFC 268 win, saying that “I think he’s the greatest welterweight of all time.”. Usman defeated archrival Colby Covington via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268 this past Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a phenomenal fight by both men, but particularly by Usman, who once again showed Covington that he’s the best welterweight in the world. By beating his rival for a second time, Usman improved to a perfect 15-0 in the UFC. He either holds or is chasing most of the key records in the UFC welterweight division occupied by former longtime champion Georges St-Pierre. But if you ask White, even if Usman still has a ways to go to catch GSP in terms of title defenses and overall wins, White thinks Usman has surpassed him.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO