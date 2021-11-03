CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GA-Mayor-Atlanta-advanced

By The Associated Press
Missoulian
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Felicia Moore, NPD, advanced...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Felicia Moore advances to runoff in Atlanta mayoral race as City Council president seeks to lead Georgia’s largest city

ATLANTA (AP) — Felicia Moore will advance to a runoff in Atlanta mayoral race as City Council president seeks to lead Georgia’s largest city. There were 14 total candidates for voters to choose from in this year's election. The top 5 favorites before the election were Felicia Moore, Kasim Reed, Andre Dickens, Sharon Gay and Antonio Brown.
GEORGIA STATE
Missoulian

Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing...
FLORIDA STATE
Missoulian

Explainer: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won't leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn't stay long. It would prove "transitory,'' in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy