Manchester City made the statement they needed, and Manchester United showed they may just need a change in manager. On Saturday, City went to Old Trafford and thoroughly outplayed United, winning 2-0 with two goals in the first half to end any drama in what is often one of the Premier League's most hard fought rivalries. An own goal and a strike by Bernardo Silva lifted the visitors to three points, helping them bounce back from last weekend's shock defeat at home to Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, United have lost four of six in the league, including two of the last three to direct rivals Liverpool and City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO