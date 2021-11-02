CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blatter and Platini face 5 years in prison in Switzerland for FIFA scam

By Kim Lee
Cover picture for the articleIndictment of former world and European football numbers Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. The prosecutor of the Swiss Confederation (MPC) asks for it, accusing the two former presidents of FIFA and Uefa of having illegally arranged for the payment of 2 million francs (about 1.9 million euros at the current exchange...

‘They cheated’, Swiss prosecutor asks for Platini-Blatter judgment – Calcio

Indictment of former world and European football numbers Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. The prosecutor of the Swiss Confederation (MPC) asks for this, accusing the two former presidents of FIFA and Uefa of having illegally arranged for the payment of 2 million francs to Platini by the highest governing body in world football. Now the two former football players risk from a simple fine to five years in prison under Swiss law. In particular, Blatter is charged with the crime of fraud, embezzlement, unfaithful administration and false documents. Same accusations for Platini in addition to the competition in unfaithful administration, in particular in the form of complicity. According to the survey, between 1998 and 2002 the three-time Golden Ball collaborated with the then FIFA president as a consultant and in 1999, an annual fee of 300,000 francs was agreed for this consultancy activity. in a written contract, signed by both Blatter and Platini. The latter billed all the agreed fees, which were fully paid to him by FIFA. More than eight years after the end of his consultancy activity, Platini has asserted a credit of 2 million francs (or 1.8 million euros).
