The Detroit Red Wings got big performances out of their youngsters but ran out tricks as they tried to extend their point streak. The young players were on display as the Wings took on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Halloween eve. The Wings pulled themselves back into the game — their third in four days against a foe that had been off for three days —three times after falling behind by two goals, but wound up losing, 5-4 Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO