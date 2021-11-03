Marcus Smart Rips Teammates For Not Passing The Ball

“A dog,” Robert Williams said, describing Marcus Smart. “The heart and soul of the team,” said head coach Ime Udoka. For fans of Smart, it has been obvious there was something off with the longest standing Celtic. For the last seven seasons, we’ve come to expect his no holds barred, pedal to the metal approach to the game. But since the start of the season, he’s seemed, well, invisible at times and that’s not Marcus Smart. He’s averaging just 7.5 points per game and shooting 27.5% from the field. Beyond the numbers, his winning plays just aren’t there. In the past, you could expect that extra 10% to push the team over the top. After the Celtics pulled out an overtime win against the previously undefeated Hornets last night, we got a sense of what Smart has been dealing with over the last few days.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO