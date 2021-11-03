CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Marcus Smart Rips Teammates For Not Passing The Ball

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics have dropped three consecutive games and Marcus Smart is not happy. Then again, no one on the Celtics is happy about the 2-5 start. The latest loss came Monday as Boston collapsed in the fourth quarter en route to a 128-114 loss against the Chicago Bulls....

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
NESN

Ime Udoka Finally Addresses Marcus Smart Calling Out Celtics

The Celtics kept media availabilities to a minimum in wake of Marcus Smart’s emotional postgame comments, where he essentially called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after Boston’s really bad loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Brad Stevens tried to diffuse the situation Tuesday in an exclusive interview with...
NBA
Yardbarker

After win over Hornets, Marcus Smart dissed LaMelo Ball

One Boston Celtics player sounded very happy to get the last laugh on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. After the Celtics beat the Hornets in a hard-fought overtime contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart took a shot at his younger counterpart Ball. Smart was on the receiving end of a Ball highlight in the third quarter. The 20-year-old crossed over Smart and hit a stepback three in his face.
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Already Noticing One Difference From Last Season

The Celtics showed a lot of heart and determination Monday night in Charlotte. Boston trailed the Hornets, who entered the contest with a 3-0 record, by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter. But Ime Udoka’s bunch stuck with it, chipped away and forced the game into overtime. It was all C’s from there, as they notched a 140-129 win to improve to 2-2 on the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Nba On Espn#The Boston Celtics#The Chicago Bulls#Espn#Espnnba#Smart
Boston

Marcus Smart will miss Saturday’s game due to non-COVID illness

Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, and Jaylen Brown is still recovering from COVID-19. Celtics guard Marcus Smart has a non-COVID illness and will miss Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards, head coach Ime Udoka said Friday. Smart has felt “up and down” the past few days...
NBA
SLAM

Marcus Smart Will Miss the Celtics’ Matchup Against Wizards With Illness

For the time being, it looks like the Boston Celtics will be without the services of Marcus Smart for Saturday’s road game against the Washington Wizards. Boston’s head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement that due to a non-COVID related illness, Smart will be away from the team when the team travels to Washington.
NBA
CelticsBlog

The first Marcus Smart game of the year

“A dog,” Robert Williams said, describing Marcus Smart. “The heart and soul of the team,” said head coach Ime Udoka. For fans of Smart, it has been obvious there was something off with the longest standing Celtic. For the last seven seasons, we’ve come to expect his no holds barred, pedal to the metal approach to the game. But since the start of the season, he’s seemed, well, invisible at times and that’s not Marcus Smart. He’s averaging just 7.5 points per game and shooting 27.5% from the field. Beyond the numbers, his winning plays just aren’t there. In the past, you could expect that extra 10% to push the team over the top. After the Celtics pulled out an overtime win against the previously undefeated Hornets last night, we got a sense of what Smart has been dealing with over the last few days.
NBA
The Spun

Marcus Smart Had Brutally Honest Admission On LaMelo Ball

During Monday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball had an impressive stepback 3-pointer with Marcus Smart guarding him. It was a sensational move that had NBA fans buzzing on social media. Following the game, Smart was asked about Ball’s crossover in the third quarter. Smart...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CelticsBlog

Marcus Smart doesn’t make trip to Washington

After the overtime win in Charlotte, Marcus Smart touched on his early struggles and what’s been ailing the Celtics starting point guard through the first six games of the regular season. “This morning, I woke up and threw up and everything. My head was killing me so bad and my...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Is there cause for concern for Marcus Smart?

The Boston Celtics fell on their home floor for the second time this season, losing to the Washington Wizards in a game they never seemed to have a handle on. The Cs were a second behind the Wizards from the jump, which put them in a hole their spurts of high-level minutes couldn’t surmount.
NBA
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart had an awesome response to LaMelo Ball crossing him up

Marcus Smart is fine with losing the battle as long as he wins the war. The Boston Celtics guard was the victim of a mean LaMelo Ball crossover/stepback 3-pointer combo in the third quarter of Monday's game in Charlotte. But Smart's Celtics outlasted Ball's Hornets for a 140-129 victory. So, when asked after the game about Ball putting him on a highlight reel, Smart took the long view.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown ‘don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they are going to learn’

BOSTON -- Marcus Smart is not happy with a 2-5 start to the Celtics season and he wants more unselfish play from the team’s All-Stars in the wake of those struggles. The veteran point guard addressed both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the wake of a 19-point blown lead by Boston during the second half of Monday’s 128-114 loss. The Celtics shot just 21.7 percent from the field in the final frame as the Bulls outscored the Celtics 39-11 with Tatum and Brown combining to go 1-of-10 from the field.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics news: Marcus Smart frustrated with current Cs role

The boat is rocking within the Boston Celtics franchise, and Marcus Smart is the one aggressively rocking it. There was no subtlety following the C’s 128-114 defeat to the Chicago Bulls that saw the team collapse in the fourth quarter. Boston was outscored 39-11 in the frame, eviscerating their lead and handing them an ugly loss.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart again proves why he should be traded

The season is only seven games old, but the Boston Celtics already have an abundance of issues on their hands. With their record sitting at just 2-5 so far, the team has managed to drop games in excruciating fashion on a seemingly daily basis at this point, and questions are beginning to be raised about what needs to be done to fix this team.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy