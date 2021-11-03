Max Fried allows zero runs and racks up six strikeouts in six innings

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
HOUSTON -- After the Braves' Game 5 loss to the Astros to send the World Series back to Houston, I was walking to my rental car among hoards of dejected Braves fans. I overheard one group discussing how they were thankful to have Max Fried on extra rest and mentioned Tom Glavine in the 1995 World Series.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
Of all the positions the Yankees need to address this offseason, first base is among those with the most question marks. Will the Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo? Could New York give the starting job back to Luke Voit?. Both of those two scenarios have their pros and cons. Voit led...
Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
The Houston Astros were able to stave off elimination with a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, but the odds of them coming back and winning a championship remain extremely low. Carlos Correa has not lost hope. The Astros fell behind...
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
The Detroit Tigers need a shortstop and more and more fans are hoping that free agent Carlos Correa can be convinced to come to the Motor City. According to reports, the Houston Astros have reportedly offered Correa a 5-year, $160 million deal, which is less than half of what Francisco Lindor.
Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
HOUSTON, Texas — Two Astros fans may be cashing in on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory. During the 3rd inning of Game 6, Braves’ outfielder Jorge Soler hit a bomb that gave the Braves a 3-0 lead over the Astros. The home run ball flew out of Minute Maid...
Just days after helping the team win its first World Series title since 1995, Joc Pederson declined his portion of a $10 million mutual option with the Atlanta Braves for the 2022 season. Pederson will receive a $2.5 million buyout after declining the option. Atlanta acquired the 2015 All-Star ahead...
Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
