CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

The Well-Armed Woman

By Andrea Stump
Sidney Sun Telegraph
 4 days ago

It’s 2 AM on a Tuesday night and you and your spouse are fast asleep in bed. Your kids are comfortably tucked in down the hallway. All is quiet in the house, not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse. Suddenly, you’re jolted awake by the sound of glass shattering....

www.suntelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Affidavit: Armed man threatened woman, 3 kids in their Anderson home

ANDERSON — A woman and her three children told police that a man broke into their Anderson apartment on Halloween demanding money at gunpoint before leaving and firing two rounds outside their building. Kevin Jennings Mcilwain Stewart, 19, of Anderson is charged with Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly...
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
Sidney, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Well Armed Woman#The Department Of Justice
CBS Sacramento

Nevada City Police Asking For Help Identifying Man In Photo Found With Box Of Remains

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — It’s a lost and found item with deep meaning and even deeper questions. A picture of a man was discovered along a street in Nevada City, and it was attached to something that’s raising both eyebrows and curiosity. Jenna Wordell spotted a mysterious-looking box while on her way to work. “I didn’t touch it, I just kept walking,” she told CBS13. Her coworker Debbie Dancy walked by it, too. “I saw the box and I was like, ‘What is that there for?’ ” Dancy said. It was left along Broad Street in the city’s historic district with buildings that date back to...
NEVADA CITY, CA
cw39.com

Surveillance video caught the moment a woman and her dog were dragged by a car during an armed robbery.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Surveillance video caught the moment a woman and her dog were dragged by a car after being robbed, according to Houston police. Police said the incident happened Saturday morning on Sept. 25 at the 900 block of Studewood in northeast Houston. The woman says a Hispanic man wearing a multicolored shirt and black pants approached her with a gun and demanded her purse.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Houston Chronicle

They Joined an Anti-Government Militia - With Their Government Emails

What kind of person signs up for an antigovernment militia with a government-issued email address? The answer is surprising, revealing — and, as one extremism expert puts it, “really alarming.”. The purported membership of the Oath Keeper membership rolls — obtained in a hack and leaked to the transparency group...
POLITICS
WLFI.com

A Lafayette woman has been convicted and sentenced for armed robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A judge has sentenced a Lafayette woman after being convicted of conspiring to commit armed robbery. Court documents said Shantel Kinney and two other men beat the victim unconscious. Authorities stated the incident took place at a birthday party that was being thrown for Kinney on December 1st of 2020. Police said Kinney was involved in stealing multiple items from the home.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Beloit Daily News

Armed robbery reported in Beloit

BELOIT—A man was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday in Beloit as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to the Beloit Police Department. A male victim reported to police at around 7:44 p.m. at the corner of Eighth Street and Roosevelt Avenue that while he was speaking to a friend, an unidentified suspect took money from the victim’s pocket and pointed a handgun at him, police said.
BELOIT, WI
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Gang Members Convicted of Murder Arrested Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

MCALLEN, TX – McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested multiple migrant gang members and criminal illegal aliens with serious criminal histories, to include foreign and domestic murder charges.  On Nov. 2, MCS agents apprehended a group of 11 illegal aliens in Hidalgo. Record checks on a Mexican national revealed he is a member of Los Paisanos gang. He was convicted of transporting illegals in 2008 and was sentenced to 24 months confinement. He was subsequently removed from the United States.  Shortly thereafter, MCS agents apprehended another group of 26 illegals nearby. Record…
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Woman reported missing, believed to be armed and in danger

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, on behalf of the College Station Police Department, is issuing an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 30-year-old Haley Hargett. Hargett is 5’3″, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. She has possibly […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Killed In Separate Baltimore Homicides Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed in separate homicides Saturday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Leslie Street just after 4:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 60-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue about 6:20 p.m., police said. Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call 410-396-2100 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or their website.  
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy