A Different Look At Climate Change

I know there is a lot of disagreement on Climate Change/Global Warming! It would seem that many believe we are not in danger of heating up and destroying our planet. There does seem to be an awful lot of evidence that the changes happening are pretty radical and consequential. I’m no scientist, but I think we can see how our weather, hotter summers, colder more presip. winters, the fires and the floods, the bomb cyclone that just hit California, the NorEaster about to hit the east coast do seem to be more extreme. I for one believe we do have a problem and that we need to act now or our children and grandchildren will pay for our folly! The burning of fossil fuels seems to be at the head of this issue and there does seem to be some answers that make sense to help negate this problem. The following article is an interesting look at what our capital in Washington, DC might look like with rising water levels and more global warming.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO