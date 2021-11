To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Yes, I will become a Sahan Sustainer now. St. Paul voters will choose four school board members out of eight candidates. Six of them—James Farnsworth, Halla Henderson, Jennifer McPherson, Jim Vue, Uriah Ward, and Ryan Williams—are running for four-year terms; three will win. Two candidates, Jeannie Foster and Clayton Howatt, are competing in a special election for a two-year term. One will win. You can find the rest of our school board candidate interviews here.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO