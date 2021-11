Heo Sung Tae dished on his hit series “Squid Game” and more on the latest episode of “My Little Old Boy”!. During the October 31 broadcast of the popular SBS variety show, the “Squid Game” star made a guest appearance as a special MC. After seeing him in person, the celebrity moms cracked up the actor by observing that he looked “less scary” than they had expected based on his performance as the villainous Deok Su in “Squid Game.”

