Bellator MMA is in Dublin, Ireland on November 5th, and there will be a new lightweight champion crowned on this Friday afternoon. In the main event of Bellator 270, Ireland’s own Peter Queally looks to not only beat Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire for a second time, but capture the title vacated by Patricky’s brother Patricio, who is expected to rematch A.J. McKee for the featherweight title. Queally won via cut stoppage TKO against Freire in their first fight, with the scores even in the eyes of two judges at the time the bout was called to a halt.

