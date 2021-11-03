CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Numbers: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 268 live on your smart TV, computer,...

www.chatsports.com

The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo reacts to Andre Ward predicting Plant victory

By Max Schramm: Canelo Alvarez reacted with amusement when reminded that Andre Ward predicts a victory for Caleb’ Sweethands’ Plant this Saturday night in their fight on Showtime pay-per-view. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Canelo first assured the media that he would win on Saturday and then said that Ward might...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

UFC 268 live results -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time

On Saturday night, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington renew their rivalry when they clash for Usman's welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. That is one of two title fights scheduled for the card, with Rose Namajunas also set to defend the women's strawweight championship against former champion Weili Zhang.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Canelo Keeps Response To Kamaru Usman’s Call Out Short & Sweet

Boxing’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez has a brief response for UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Canelo and Usman may compete in different combat sports but we’ve seen crossover fights before. Back in Aug. 2017, Conor McGregor took on boxing icon Floyd Mayweather inside the ring. Mayweather won that bout via TKO in the 10th round. The boxing match proved to be quite lucrative for everyone involved.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportico

‘New York Effect’ Still Driving Big Money to UFC Five Years Later

UFC 268 will take place Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, nearly five years to the date of UFC 205, the promotion’s first return to New York since September 1995. A longtime ban that outlawed live mixed martial arts events in the state had been overturned earlier in 2016. UFC 205 (headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez) remains the highest-grossing gate in MSG history, at $17.7 million. But as UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein said, the extended effort to get mixed martial arts legalized and regulated in the state was not just about the opportunity to hold lucrative...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 268: Michael Bisping on keys to victory for Colby Covington, Weili Zhang and Michael Chandler

UFC 268 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night, and the card is set to be one of the most stacked events of the year.In the headline bout, Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Colby Covington for a second time, having finished his fierce rival in the fifth round of their first encounter, in December 2019.While their clash this weekend sees the pair run back one of the greatest title fights in UFC history, the co-main event is a rematch of a rather less competitive championship match-up. Rose Namajunas defends her strawweight...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaevhave continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eddie Alvarez predicts Justin Gaethje knocks out Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Having gone to war with both men, Eddie Alvarez has provided some insight on the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler showdown coming up at UFC 268. Former title challengers Gaethje (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) meet in a pivotal lightweight clash Saturday at Madison Square Garden, and while Alvarez can see the fight going either way, he thinks Gaethje will likely stop Chandler.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant Live Blog

LAS VEGAS — We’re back again, blog readers, ringside in Las Vegas, this time for the super middleweight unification fight between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant. Álvarez (56-1-2) and Plant (21–0) will attempt to crown the first undisputed 168-pound champion in the four belt era. A few things to know before we begin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Álvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — With a destructive barrage of power punches in the waning minutes of a difficult fight, Canelo Álvarez added another achievement to his overflowing list of boxing accomplishments. The Mexican pound-for-pound superstar is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world. Álvarez became the first four-belt...
COMBAT SPORTS
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS

