(AUTHOR'S NOTE: A package recently arrived at the History Center from Carol Harding of Manchester, Michigan, containing information on a Niagara County woman, Grace Woods, who was one of the first local female graduates of Cornell University. Carol was given the material by Grace’s daughter, Mary Casey, and wanted it donated to the History Center. The following article is based on the information she sent. I would like to thank Carol for sharing it and entrusting Grace’s story to the History Center.)

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO