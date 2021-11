Rose Namajunas is ready to defeat Zhang Weili in their much-anticipated rematch at UFC 268. UFC 268 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events this year. The event is stacked with a welterweight title fight in the main event where Kamaru Usman defends his title against Colby Covington in their rematch. The co-main event is not far from the main event fight when it comes to hype and class. UFC’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas accepted to fight Zhang Weili in a rematch after knocking the Chinese fighter out in their first meeting at UFC 261. Namajunas will defend her belt against Weili at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO