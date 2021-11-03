State prepares to welcome international arrivals under new CDC entry program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two months after Operation Allies Welcome was launched more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees have arrived in the United States through Philadelphia International Airport. Upon arrival, evacuees receive medical screenings, along with other support services. Officials gave an update Friday morning on the program and thanked those who have taken part. “I am so incredibly proud of everyone and what we’ve accomplished to support these individuals who supported us for the past 20 years. Together we’ve made history and I’m very happy to have made history with all of you,” TSA Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero said. The mission at PHL International will continue, but arrivals are expected at a slower pace in the coming months.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO