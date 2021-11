For a startup airline that has no website and no branding, Akasa Air sure gets discussed a lot. Perhaps the biggest reason for this is the airline’s ambitious backer, Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and his goal to launch an airline that will have a fleet of 70 aircraft in the next four years. Aircraft need to come from somewhere, however, and it’s anticipated that the carrier-to-be will announce an order at the upcoming Dubai Airshow, which takes place November 14-18.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO