Queens Recap: The Women Formerly Known As the Nasty Bitches

By Kyesha Jennings
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncore! As a hip-hop head who grew up in the ’90s, I can assure you that Queens feels pretty damn magical. It’s a love letter I want to read on repeat. From watching my childhood favorites (hey, Brandy and Eve), to hearing hip-hop classics and new joints produced by the ever-so-talented...

www.vulture.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New Photos

Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.
CELEBRITIES
Tell-Tale TV

Queens Review: Who You Calling a Bitch? (Season 1 Episode 3)

The group tries to reinvent itself for a modern audience on Queens Season 1 Episode 4, “Who You Calling a Bitch?”. With a gut punch of revelations, “Who You Calling a Bitch?” is an emotional roller coaster that finds each member of the group on a journey of self discovery. Though it’s early in the series, this is Queens’ best outing.
TV SERIES
localsyr.com

“Dancing with the Stars”: Recap of Queen Night

Steve and Sistina reflect on Dancing With The Stars’ nine remaining couples whose performances this week were inspired by the iconic British rock band, Queen. The remaining celebrities were challenged to learn two different dances: one with their pro partners and the other was a dance-off against two other groups.
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

Drake Holds Onto Halloween With Black-and-White ‘Knife Talk’ Video

Mariah Carey may have already declared that it’s Christmas, but Drake is still celebrating the spooky season. The rapper has released a horror-inspired music video for “Knife Talk,” off his record-breaking latest album Certified Lover Boy. If you’d rather see the song performed in living color, you can watch Drake and Travis Scott do that at Astroworld Festival. But this video is in black-and-white, baby. It opens with a clip of actress Candace Hilligoss from the 1962 horror film Carnival of Souls. Bright green, dripping font announces the title of the song. Then, Project Pat and 21 Savage, who both feature on the track, each take turns staring into the camera while holding a knife. When it’s time for Drake and his heart haircut to drop a verse, he, too, shows up while casually brandishing a blade. The video is broken up by clips from old films and cartoons, with the footage edited so that corpses, dolls, and zombies appear to be lip-syncing along to lyrics like, “Gang shit, that’s all I’m on.” We just can’t help but wonder why the monochrome visual wasn’t released on Halloween.
CELEBRITIES
Swizz Beatz
Person
Jojo
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
Vulture

Rosalía Stabs the Weeknd in ‘La Fama’ Music Video

“Get ready for some heat,” Danny Trejo says as he queues up the music video. “La Fama!” Rosalía and the Weeknd have returned with another collaboration, following their Spanish remix of “Blinding Lights”: Rosalía’s new music video for “La Fama.” Dripping in a glasslike dress, Rosalía dances seductively in front of the Weeknd, inviting him to dance with her onstage, but when he joins her, she stabs him. The audience erupts in applause as the spotlight shines on Rosalía’s blood-soaked knife. The Weeknd bleeds to death at her feet. Murder? No biggie. “I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” Rosalía said in a statement translated from Spanish. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.” “La Fama” will feature on Rosalía’s new album, Motomami, anticipated for release in 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

ABC’s ‘Queens’ Set To Feature Guest Stars Fivio Foreign And Wyclef Jean

Just as ABC’s Queens is becoming a household staple on primetime, things are only heating up with the announcement of upcoming guest appearances. As the Queens—formerly known as the Nasty Bit**es— prepare for their American Music Awards performance, in the wake of personal tragedy, they hope it will solidify their comeback. In a preview of Episode 5 entitled, “Do Anything For Clout,” fans learn rapper Fivio Foreign will make his way into the mix. During behind-the-scenes moments shared from the cast during filming, Jadakiss will also be making his grand entrance on the series, reportedly during Episode 5 as well. It is unclear the exact...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Love Life Recap: Bro Code

Marcus hasn’t had an easy time. If he’s in a relationship, his heart usually isn’t in it, and when he is happy, he’s the victim of his partner’s unsorted baggage. And that’s where we left him last, with Mia breaking up with him on her birthday of all days. He’s used to being the dumper — or the unfaithful cause of a breakup — but he doesn’t know how to cope when a seemingly stable relationship is suddenly ripped from him. To put it nicely, it’s done a number on him, and four months later, he’s still wistfully scrolling through pictures of his ex at an office-shooter drill that he thinks is futile. “Bullets are faster than legs, right?” he jokes. No one else is laughing.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Yes, Adele Has Probably Seen Your Carnival Memes

Adele has had a rough Saturn return, you guys. In her new interview in Rolling Stone, the singer reflects on that astrological turning point around one’s 30s, saying, “I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was.” In the cover story, she discusses her divorce, getting back into dating, motherhood, Los Angeles, and recording her upcoming album, 30. She also appears to be more online than you might think. Here’s everything she says about the internet (but no, she doesn’t address that viral Notting Hill Carnival photo):
MUSIC
Vulture

Lagos Soaps and Superstitious Hopes: Nollywood Dreams and “The Pool Plays”

In Jocelyn Bioh’s Merry Wives, this summer’s Shakespeare in the Park adaptation of The Merry Wives of Windsor, roughly half the jokes were by the Bard, the other half by Bioh. Or, to be accurate, half the humor was thanks to Bioh, though she wasn’t always the person writing it down. In re-setting the Bard’s farce in a West African community in Harlem, she provided a frame for the production’s designers to make their own wry commentary. Set and costume jokes were often the best ones in the show — laughter at Merry Wives came at odd moments, as people in one part of the audience noticed the pattern on Falstaff’s bedspread and another saw the light saber on his bedroom floor. Outfits got cheers and applause. And Bioh’s texts need this sort of richly realized world. Her work thrives in a hothouse: It does best in saturated air.
WORLD
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Dancing with the Stars' recap: New duo tops leaderboard as another bites the dust on 'Queen Night'

LOS ANGELES -- They promised they would rock us and they did! "Dancing with the Stars" honored the classic music of legendary rock band Queen this week. The nine remaining couples not only performed solo dances, but also had the chance to earn extra points in group relay dances. And the end of this round of competition surprised everyone in the ballroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Micah is Conflicted & Davis Makes a Bold Decision

On tonight’s “Queen Sugar,” Darla and Ralph Angel reel from the drama surrounding losing the farm to Sam Landry. Ralph Angel promises Darla he’s going to make things right and will even get a job. Micah also has an opening night for his photography exhibit. But, he rubs a man the wrong way with a photo of him and Isaiah.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Niecy Nash on the Claws Finale and Why Desna Is a ‘Strip-Mall Superhero’

This year we’re thrilled that Niecy Nash is coming to Vulture Festival for a special conversation with Sherri Shepherd about her life and career. Come join us on Sunday November 14 at 8:30pm at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles and get to know the person behind the decades of work you know and love. Get your tickets here!
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor Recap: Paranoia Runs Wild as All Eyes Fall on the Former Yase Tribe — Plus, Whose Torch Was Snuffed?

Sometimes, just the looming threat of idols and advantages is enough to throw everyone in a tizzy. In Wednesday’s episode of Survivor, none of the bonus goodies were actually played, but that didn’t stop the swirling paranoia from messing with the players’ minds. Despite having survived the madness of last week’s Tribal Council, trust among the former Yase members appears to have been completely destroyed. Evvie and Liana seem kaput, while Xander considers cutting ties with both Tiffany and Evvie. While Evvie embarks on a “relationship recovery tour,” they tell us via interview that they think Yase is done for good....
TV SERIES
Vulture

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Promises, Promises

It doesn’t seem like the best sign that Grey’s Anatomy had to borrow the firefighters from Station 19 in order to get the emotional heft this season has been lacking, does it? There have been complaints about the number of crossovers between the shows for a while now, and this one in particular relies heavily on your connection to the folks over at SFD. As someone who watches both shows, let me tell you: This one’s a doozy; it’s one of the more emotionally affecting Seattle crossovers in a long time. If you don’t watch Station 19, however, I have to imagine this episode doesn’t hit as hard. I’ll update you on firefighter drama where it seems necessary, but can we all just agree to cool it with the crossovers for a while now? The doctors over at Grey Sloan demand our full attention.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Survivor Recap: Food Fight!

Bring out the name tags and awkward small talk because it’s job-recruitment week on Survivor. Following the dramatic two-week two-part merge in which tribes came together, alliances were axed, and Sydney was sent packing, 11 castaways remain. It’s too early to see the finish line for any one player. There is a large and quickly fracturing majority alliance and surprisingly no minority alliance.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Love Life Season-Finale Recap: Final Draft

“Epilogue” suggests finality — a neat bow to be wrapped on Love Life’s gift of a season. But this episode instead promises a thrilling new beginning that sets Marcus and Mia on the course for happiness for the rest of their lives. Not that it’s all smooth sailing, but this final chapter provides reassurance that they won’t go down like his first marriage. He’s learned from his mistakes and knows for certain now that love takes work and constant commitment. And just because it takes work, that doesn’t mean it has to be draining — there’s joy and wonder to be found in the plain and ordinary.
TV SERIES

