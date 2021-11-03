CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Acting Secretary of State reports smooth municipal election

By NCPA Staff
myheraldreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg, Pa. – An hour after polling places closed, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported that today’s municipal election in Pennsylvania ran smoothly and without major incident. “Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread...

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

henrycountytimes.com

Municipal election results

Here is a recap of last week’s local elections, which concluded after press time for the most recent print edition of the Times. Only 9 percent of the county’s 171,905 registered voters came out to decide the outcome of the T-SPLOST referendum, and a majority of those who did vote were in favor of adding the one-cent sales tax. It was the only issue on the ballot for residents of the unincorporated county.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Secretary of State Kim Wyman Resigns

The Washington Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, will be resigning from her position. Wyman, who has served since 2013, will instead be working for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she will serve as the senior election security lead and act as a liaison to the other states to help manage election security. This position is especially important following the failed lawsuits and attacks on the election system led by former president Donald Trump. Although these claims of fraud from Trump and the GOP continue to be disproven, their constant reiteration has seeded distrust in the minds of some Americans. Hopefully, Wyman will be able to spread reassurance in the security and necessity of our democratic processes. After all, as a Republican herself, she may be able to appeal to the party while remaining impartial as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHO 13

Polk County Auditor reports high turnout for municipal elections as office adjusts to new voting rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Odd-year elections are typically overlooked compared to elections with candidates for Congress or President, but Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said his county’s voters came out in droves for Tuesday’s municipal elections. “We had a little bit over 69,000 voters out of the roughly 250,000 voters that are active in Polk […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
NPR

After attacks on the 2020 election, secretary of state races take on new urgency

All right. Election Day is over, but looking ahead to next year, some of the most closely watched races in 2022 will be for who counts the votes in 2024. In swing states like Georgia, Arizona and Michigan, Republican primary candidates for secretary of state have embraced falsehoods about the systems that they want to oversee. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKBN

Election day preview with Pa. Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid

This article has been updated to correct the name of Sec. Degraffenreid. HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Nov. 2, is election day, in what is called an “off-year”, but we’ll still vote in important races including statewide judges, mayors, and school board members. So are the state, and by extension, the counties ready to roll? […]
Sacramento Bee

Supreme Court, municipal elections on tap for state voters

Pennsylvania voters will pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts Tuesday, although the marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court will not change Democrats' partisan control of the high court. Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
butlerradio.com

Elections Director: Operations Went Smoothly

Butler County’s Election Director says operations went smoothly yesterday. Aaron Sheasley told our newsroom that the Bureau of Elections uploaded the data in one complete bunch, opposed to trickling it in throughout the evening. He said that the decision was made in order to avoid any confusion throughout the night,...
UpNorthLive.com

Secretary of State encourages Michiganders to get out and vote on Election Day

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's Election Day across Michigan and the Secretary of State is reminding voters to get out and vote!. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. for in-person voting. Free rides: Bay Area Transportation Authority to offer free rides on Election Day. If...
WYTV.com

Ohio Secretary of State talks early voting increases, election security

(WKBN) — Nearly 400,000 Ohioans have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election, compared to just over 320,000 in 2019. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said believes Ohio will have another secure and accessible election and said he’s pleased with the state’s numbers in terms of early voting. He...
Eyewitness News

Secretary of the state: People who vote in local elections have more influence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Polls opened across the state for Election Day. It’s the last full day of campaigning before Election Day on Tuesday. It’s not a presidential election year, so long lines will probably not be a major issue in most towns; however, there are still a few things to keep in mind as voters figure out when to cast their ballots.
times-georgian.com

Tuesday municipal elections will test new state election laws

ATLANTA — Requesting an absentee ballot online will no longer be as easy as filling out an electronic form under a change ordered by Georgia’s controversial new voting law. Instead, voters will need to fill out a paper application requesting an absentee ballot and sign it with a pen before...
ATLANTA, GA
bizwest.com

Secretary of state outlines election night procedures for voting results

DENVER — Election results will begin to be available after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night but are likely to be incomplete until several days later. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘An unprecedented situation’: Loose ends remain in Fulton County election review

Records obtained through a Right-to-Know request and released this month by American Oversight, a left-leaning government watchdog, confirm previous reports that Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, helped coordinate an election review in Fulton County, with assistance from Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair. The post ‘An unprecedented situation’: Loose ends remain in Fulton County election review appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

EC voters elect clerk-treasurer

Just over 100 voters in Elmore City cast their ballot Tuesday for the next town clerk and treasurer. Stephanie Upshaw finished with just about two-thirds of those votes to win the office over Julie Christian. Upshaw is now set for a full four-year term as clerk-treasurer as she received 67...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

