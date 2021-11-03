VA-StHou-77-elected

A DH front-page headline on Nov. 4 loudly proclaims “Youngkin delivers stunning upset.”. But did he? If you turn to page A5 of the same edition, you will find a little piece that declares “Biden distorts Virginia’s history.” And what that item reveals is that only once in the last 44 years has the party of the president won the Virginia governorship. That was in 2013. Democrats win when the president is a Republican, and vice versa.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO