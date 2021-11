Mr. Grey will not apologize. Jamie Dornan knows the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy isn’t critically beloved, but he does wish some haters would take the movies more seriously. The Once Upon a Time alum, 39, told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, October 29, that he has no regrets about his work on the films, the first of which premiered in 2015. “Look, put it this way: it’s done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion,” he explained. “Every working actor would say the same thing. It’s provided — a lot.”

