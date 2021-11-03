Bovo wins primary for mayor of Hialeah

Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr. defeated Isis Garcia-Martinez, Fernando Godo, Julio Martinez, and Juan Santana in a nonpartisan primary election for mayor of Hialeah, Florida on November 2, 2021. With 88 percent of precincts reporting, Bovo received 59 percent of the vote, meaning he won outright. If no candidate had received a majority of the votes, the top-two candidates would have competed in a general election on Nov. 16.

Although the elections for and position of the mayor are officially nonpartisan, the candidates running were affiliated with political parties. Bovo is affiliated with the Republican Party. He will succeed term-limited Republican Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

The mayor serves as the city’s chief executive officer and is responsible for proposing a budget, signing legislation into law, appointing departmental directors, and overseeing the city’s day-to-day operations. The mayor also represents the city on the state, national and international levels.

Hialeah is one of 17 of the 100 largest U.S. cities by population that held general elections for mayor on Nov. 2.