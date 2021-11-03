A Review of “The Eternals” and Home Video Spotlight

Director – Chris Seaver (Filthy McNasty, Die-B-Que) Starring – Meredith Host (The Weirdsies, Evil Night) and Chris Seaver. Tagline – “You’ll crap your pants in fright… these turds have bite!”. My goal of eventually reviewing every film of Chris Seavers is slowly coming to fruition as I continue to update...
For today's movie review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam review's the Halloween 2021 release of ANTLERS!. In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. About Austin P Putnam.
First things first: Yes, what you’ve heard is true, the gay Eternal in Eternals does Hiroshima. But to be honest, I nearly didn't notice; I left the theater puzzling over how this, a Marvel movie, could contain multiple references to DC characters Batman and Superman. She doesn’t even go here!
With a cast full of stars or soon-to-be stars and a director coming off of multiple Oscar wins (Chloé Zhao), “Eternals” was a movie brimming with promise. Unfortunately, audiences were delivered a congested and dissonant epic which struggles under the weight of its ambitions. “Eternals” is not without its strong moments, but this is a movie that got away from Zhao and Marvel.
The upcoming blockbuster, Marvel Studios' Eternals, features an openly gay superhero and anticipation in the LGBTQ+ community is high, particularly because of the introduction of Phastos, his husband, and the couple's son. However, it's clear that not everyone feels the same about more representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As first reported by The Direct, homophobic trolls are already out in full force, bombarding the Eternals IMDb page with reviews focusing on the film's queer content just a week before the film hits theaters.
Writer: Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo, Jack Kirby. Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong Seok. Genre: Action, Adventure. Rated: PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. SALT...
The Eternals Box Office & Reviews, Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Shows The Goblin (Sorta), A New Star Wars movie, & Stranger Things 4 Titles | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent...
After 25 pop culture-redefining films in almost a decade-and-a-half, the Marvel/Disney-Industrial Complex was bound to stumble. It already has at least three or four times (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man II), but those were minor in scope or effect in comparison to the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Eternals. The previous stumbles in the MCU were sequels to incredibly popular entries, not origin stories, largely coasting on their relative goodwill engendered by their critically and commercially successful predecessors.
Prepare to be wowed. But not in the way you think. “Eternals,” the 25th epic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a plea for diversity and empathy wrapped in an eye-popping blockbuster that keeps springing surprises you don’t see coming. “Eternals,” now in theaters, also takes on the gargantuan task...
Army of Thieves debuts on Netflix Oct. 29. Spoiler-free review by Zaki Hasan. While not without charm, the biggest factors working against Army of Thieves are a confused hybrid of horror and heist genre stories and an approach making it unclear which audience - other than the most ardent of Zack Snyder fans - it's aimed at. While the idea of building out the before-during-after of a zombie apocalypse is hardly unheard of (heck, AMC has built its entire identity around doing exactly that with The Walking Dead for the last decade-and-change), Snyder's Army of the Dead may simply not be the best vehicle for it due to a lack of depth to the lore. As a piece of disposable entertainment it did the trick just fine, but holding aloft an array of prequels and sequels may be more than this army can muster.
Marvel’s Eternals introduces a group of 10 immortal superheroes who’ve been charged by a Celestial with protecting Earth. Over the centuries, these powerful beings have stepped up and saved lives during fires, floods, hurricanes, pandemics, and wars. Wait … no, they haven’t. They kept billions from perishing by stopping Thanos from snapping away half the world’s population. No … actually, they didn’t lift a finger.
The MCU reaches a low point with “Eternals,” an odd team-up adventure that teases a franchise the future of which might be better suited for Disney’s streaming service. Boasting an all-star cast, “Eternals” follows an inconsistent collection of immortal beings who protect planets from the destructive forces of the monstrous Deviants. After dispatching the Deviants from our world, the Eternals are instructed to wait anonymously on Earth for future instructions. Thousands of years pass, and the villainous creatures reemerge. Naturally, the Eternal gang of superhero types must get back together.
Speedy and Tarik give a spoiler free review of THE ETERNALS in theaters this weekend!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!. Also tell your smart speaker to...
Chloé Zhao has had an incredible run of films culminating in 2020 with her critically lauded piece Nomadland which garnered many awards and a Best Director win at the Oscars. Her work tends to be low-key, filled with quiet humane moments and delicate cinematography, more concerned with nuanced emotions than spectacle. It is interesting she chose to helm a blockbuster superhero film as her next venture as it doesn't play to any of her strengths as a filmmaker, but it may have been she was looking for a challenge. That all being said, unfortunately her newest film Eternals (2021) is an unfocused mess of a story that features a wonderfully diverse cast that has no chemistry.
Riders Republic reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X. Also available on PlayStation, PC, Xbox One, and Stadia. Riders Republic is an ambitious, captivating open-world sports game that had me laughing, sweating, and cheering more the longer I played. It borrows quite a bit from other open-world racing games like it and still has some kinks to work out with the stability of its online service - but it's astounding just how much Riders Republic manages to successfully pack inside itself, with enough consistently entertaining variety to keep me playing for a very long time.
As Marvel continues its Phase Four series, they are expanding their universe fast. It has all been exciting, until now. On Friday, “The Eternals” was finally released to the public and has led to controversy and poor responses. The Eternals is about an alien race called Eternals and their mission...
Home Sweet Home Alone premieres Friday, Nov. 12 on Disney+. Home Sweet Home Alone is a silly, confounding watch. Some of it fails, some of it soars, and all of it'll make your head spin. This sometimes bitingly funny legacy sequel has some truly bizarre messaging and, whether purposefully meant to subvert the original's concept or not, it paints the bandits as sympathetic and the child as insufferable and swirls them together into a chaotic pot of misunderstandings.
When will the Marvel Cinematic Universe stop expanding?. Fans hope the answer is “Never.” A few days ago, it grew ever wider. “Eternals” is no “Black Widow.” But it’s a better-than-average super-hero saga that’s worth seeing and that, with its extra scene at the very end of the credits, sets up yet another, and most welcome, addition in the future.
“Eternals” (Action/Adventure: 2 hours, 37 minutes) Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Rated: PG-13 (Violence and action, strong language, sexuality) Movie Review: “Eternals” feels like eternity. It is a lengthy movie capturing the relationships of 10 characters. They are an interesting group, yet their story has...
Comments / 0