(Atlantic) Today marks municipal election day for Iowa voters. The mayoral, city council and school board seats are up for grabs statewide. Numerous bond issues and policy questions are also on the ballot. Polls will be open from 7 A-M to 8 PM. As long as you are in line at poll closing time, you will be allowed to vote. A photo ID with proof of current residency is required.

10 DAYS AGO