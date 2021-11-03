CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Commissioner Carollo wins re-election, King defeats incumbent Watson

Two of five seats on the Miami Board of Commissioners were up for election on Nov. 2. District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo won re-election, and Christine King defeated District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Watson. Watson was appointed to the position in November 2020 to serve the remainder of Keon Hardemon’s term.

Four candidates total ran for District 3, and seven ran for District 5.

Additionally, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was re-elected. Though the election was officially non-partisan, Suarez is affiliated with the Republican Party. Seventeen of the 100 largest U.S. cities by population held general elections for mayor on Nov. 2. In total, 28 top-100 cities are electing mayors in 2021. Heading into election day, 63 top-100 mayors were affiliated with the Democratic Party, 26 were affiliated with the Republican Party, four were independents, six identify as nonpartisan or unaffiliated, and one mayor did not respond to inquiries about his partisan affiliation.

The Miami Herald described the relationship between the mayor’s and the city commission’s powers as follows:

“Miami’s executive mayor, elected citywide, is a mostly ceremonial position that comes with little legislative power. The mayor can veto legislation, which can be overridden by the five-person City Commission. The mayor can hire and fire the city manager, city government’s chief executive, though the commission can fire the manager, too. To push an agenda, Miami’s figurehead mayor has to convince commissioners to support their issues and promote their initiatives to the public.”

Midland Daily News

Big Rapids city commissioners react to election wins

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids voters were tasked with picking two city commissioner seats at the polls Tuesday, and the outcome saw Jonathan Eppley retaining his seat and newcomer Karen Simmon joining him. According to the unofficial results, Eppley received 481 votes while Simmon received 453 votes. A third challenger,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Swift County Monitor

Collins, Evenson, Schreck win re-election

Mayor Terri Collins and Council Members Jack Evenson and Mark Schreck were re-elected to the Benson City Council Tuesday. They faced no opposition on the ballot. The two charter amendments on the ballot easily passed. Northside Southside. Precinct 15 Precinct 20 Total. Registered 935 932 1.867. Votes cast 81 79...
BENSON, MN
upr.org

Logan incumbents re-elected for mayor and Municipal Council

The unofficial Logan election results are in, re-electing Holly Daines as mayor and Amy Anderson and Ernesto López to City Council. “I’m feeling humbled, I’m feeling relieved, I’m feeling pleased that I have the opportunity to work for the citizens for four more years, finish up some projects, and keep doing more things to improve our beautiful city,” Daines said.
LOGAN, UT
nolangroupmedia.com

Incumbents commit to file for election

Filing is set to get underway on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and several incumbents have announced they will be filing. County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson says he will be seeking another term. Fiscal court members Hugh “Bulldog” Lunsford (District 3); Sonya Hoskins-Gray (District 2); Russell “Rabbit” Smith (District 1); Bill Warren (District 6); Chris Smith (District 4) and Ray Brown (District 5) will all be seeking re-election.
ELECTIONS
westorlandonews.com

Incumbent Orlando City Commissioners Win Again

It was another lackluster Orlando Election Day as three City Commissioners were re-elected with low voter turnout. The incumbents provide Mayor Buddy Dyer a rubber stamp. The most competitive race was actually in the district where I reside and vote, Orlando’s District 3. Incumbent City Commissioner Robert Stuart pulled it off against challenger Nicolette Springer and young progressive Samuel Chambers. While Stuart had the establishment support and Mayor Dyer behind him, Springer had progressive interest groups and local unions supporting her. She spent a lot of money leaving door hangers (I personally had about 5 really glossy ones on my door in recent weeks, yet none of her canvassers actually knocked to speak to me). I had another major issue with Nicolette Springer as a candidate, and it may have been what cost her a runoff election against the incumbent. Stuart ended up with only 465 votes more than Springer.
ORLANDO, FL
