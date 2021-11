Dorothy Catherine Berg, 96, of Saxon, Wisconsin passed away on October 13, 2021, at Ashland Health Services with her family and beloved dog at her side. She was born on October 26, 1924, in Ironwood, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph and Ella (Lamerand) Zuchowski. She attended both grade school and high school in Saxon. She was a housekeeper in Ironwood, Bert’s Camp in Land O’Lakes, Wisconsin, and in Green Bay, Wisconsin where she also mended socks for Packer players.

