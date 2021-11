Anticipation is building for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) which is set to be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.The event will see more than 30,000 people, representing over 200 countries, businesses, NGOs, and more, descending on the Scottish city.The Queen was to host a major reception for world leaders at the global climate change summit, but Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that she will no longer attend.A palace spokesperson said: “Following advice to rest, the Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO