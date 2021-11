The Red Wings came into Tuesday night with their greatest challenge yet; not only are they missing one of their top wingers in Tyler Bertuzzi, they’re also missing Dylan Larkin, who missed the game due to a personal matter. That put Michael Rasmussen in the first-line center role, which really should have painted a picture as to how this game would play out.. After taking down the Habs 4 times last season, the revenge tour continued for Montreal, who handed Detroit an ugly 3-0 shutout.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO