Dune: a dream realized

By Jane McNulty
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very beginning of the Dune opens with text at the bottom of a black screen, reading “Dreams Are Messages From The Deep.” And that is what Dune is: a message from the deep, telling Hollywood to make more stunning, ethereal sci-fi. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film follows...

Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
Dune is out of this world

(Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.) Dune’s official release was delayed for over a year due to the pandemic. Director Denis Villeneuve has delivered the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel “Dune”, which has been considered the greatest science fiction novel of all time. Villeneuve had a very steep hill to climb in making the film. “Dune” has been a notoriously difficult novel to adapt due to its expansive world-building and lore. In the 1970s, filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted to adapt the novel and had such a devotion to the project that his unfinished work could be considered the greatest film never made. In 1984, David Lynch released his adaptation of the novel, which garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
“Dune” is a grand disappointment

Like humanity’s search for the missing link or the cure for cancer, movie studios have unsuccessfully tried and failed to adapt Frank Herbert’s daunting 1965 science fiction novel, which laid the framework for several subsequent entries in the genre such as “Star Wars” and “Blade Runner.”. Cult film director Alejandro...
Dune: The Sardaukar Are Scarier Than You Realize

This article contains Dune spoilers. At a glance it feels like we’ve seen this song and dance before. An army of white-armored soldiers stand in perfect square formations beneath the comings and goings of Offworld spaceships. They’re soldiers; the supposed elite; the Emperor’s very own Sardaukar hit squad. But to anyone who’s watched a Star Wars movie or nine, they’re not that threatening, right? This supposed scourge off the Empire—excuse me, Imperium—is built up to be unbeatable until our protagonists start mowing them down by the dozen.
Frank Herbert
Rebecca Ferguson
Zendaya
Hans Zimmer
Denis Villeneuve
Jason Momoa
Timothee Chalamet
The ‘Dune’ Exit Survey

After some delays and plenty of hype, Dune finally hit theaters (and HBO Max) on Friday. Frank Herbert’s iconic source material has long been described as impossible to adapt, so the biggest question now is: Did director Denis Villeneuve pull it off? We also have several other smaller questions to ask.
Children of Dune

While it seems like I should be getting close to being Dune-d out, that isn’t the case at all. After seeing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, my desire to read the books is piqued more than ever. In the meantime, I’m moving on to John Harrison and Greg Yaitanes’ follow-up to the Syfy Dune miniseries, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune. First broadcast in 2003, the series continues from the events of Dune, covering Herbert’s novels Dune Messiah and Children of Dune.
MOVIES: Dune - Review

Dune was my most anticipated film of 2021 for quite some time – Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s novel, one of the ultimate science fiction classics in a bid to turn around the film from the messy but still somewhat enjoyable 1984 film from David Lynch that ended up being so bad even Lynch himself has openly admitted that he hated it. Thankfully, Villeneuve – director of Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival – delivers an improvement on the 1984 film with a perfect example of few better pairings between author and director since arguably Ben Wheatley and J.G. Ballard. On paper, everything about Dune looks good – mind-blowingly epic visuals from cinematographer Grieg Fraser (Rogue One, The Batman), that deserve the big-screen spectacle, and the all-star cast really help add extra gravitas to this.
Frank Herbert’s Sci-Fi Novel Dune Finally, Fully Realized

A tyrannical galactic emperor ruthlessly rules the universe. On a desert planet, the father of a teenage boy is brutally murdered. A member of an ancient order utilizes mind control abilities to protect and mentor the boy in the hopes that he’s the “chosen one.” Sound familiar? For decades, the Star Wars film franchise, created by George Lucas, has been a dominant player in pop culture everywhere. Spanning three trilogies produced between 1977 (A New Hope) and 2019 (The Rise of Skywalker), a collection of film and television standalones, and the prospect for perpetual cash-cow spin-offs under the direction of Disney, the cinematic universe has grossed more than $10 billion over the past 44 years. But this isn’t the story of Luke Skywalker, Emperor Palpatine, and the Jedi that has so thoroughly captured a worldwide audience. This is the story that came before it. Frank Herbert’s Sci-Fi novel, Dune, is the empire-centered space opera that was Star Wars before Star Wars was even conceived.
‘DUNE’ review

Based on one of literature’s biggest science fiction novels, “Dune” to many is a spectacle in every sense of the word. Everything from the characters to the story to the worldbuilding is the definition of epic. As you can imagine this has resulted in multiple sequels, and even multiple creators attempting to bring this story to life. This includes David Lynch’s interpretation from 1984, a film that everyone can agree failed to capture what made the story so great. There was also a 2000 miniseries that while better, still wasn’t what fans of the book were looking for. Now in 2021, we finally have the latest version with director Denis Villeneuve, backed up by a star studded cast that aims to be the definitive adaptation of the story.
Tiger at The Theater – Dune

Dune (2021) is the latest Warner Brother film to hit theaters after being delayed from its initial release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How well does the highly anticipated adaption of the book do? Time to find out. Story. Dune is based on a book of the same title by...
Oscars: ‘Eternals’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Shouldn’t Keep It Out of the Visual Effects Race

“Eternals,” the newest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comes from the Oscars’ reigning best director Chloé Zhao, but has been met with tepid reception from critics. Ahead of its release in theaters on Friday, the film is currently sitting at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score for an MCU film, which is baffling considering it’s sitting under “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) and “Iron Man 2” (2010). It’s unlikely it will join “Black Panther” (2018), the only Marvel feature to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, but what about the other categories? The visual effects category seems...
Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
Critically Hated Keanu Reeves Movie Making Waves on Netflix

Bad reviews are no match for Keanu Reeves, at least when it comes to streaming numbers. While some of Reeves' movies in recent years have been big hits, both at the box office and with critics, he's made quite a few films that few under the radar and lacked any kind of real buzz. That includes the 2018 sci-fi dud Replicas, which received some pretty terrible reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike when it was released. Despite the overall disdain for the movie, Replicas is finding itself another audience on Netflix.
Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
The Best Coming-of-Age Film

People, for some reason, seem fascinated with the stage of life between childhood and adulthood. Perhaps that is because of physical changes. Or, what happens to people when their experience levels hit a critical milestone. The period is, often, when people leave their homes. What is their first adventure, post early family life? Often college. […]
