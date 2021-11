Los Angeles-based Rising Realty Partners purchased Commerce Center Stafford, a 245K SF industrial park in Stafford, southwest of Houston. It is the first Texas acquisition for Rising, which also purchased two other industrial properties over the past year. The Stafford property at 3750 Greenbriar Drive is home to 16 buildings and is 90% occupied. Director Charlie Strauss, Senior Managing Director Trent Agnew and analysts Katherine Miller and Jack Moody, all of JLL, represented the seller in the transaction.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO