Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

Therefore, whenever they get the two-time All-Star back to full health he will be a huge addition to the team.

Oladipo was a rising superstar for the Indiana Pacers for several years, but injuries have slowed down his promising career.

Last season playing for the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, but his season was cut short due to surgery.