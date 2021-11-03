CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Huff is Making Major Moves with New Launch

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sadie Robertson is one busy mama, and she just proved that with the announcement of her latest endeavor. In an Instagram post, the young mom announced the launch of her new line of water bottles and tumblers, called the Sadie x Simple Modern collection. The line features a collection...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Robertson
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Wishes Son Will a Happy Birthday in Heartwarming Post

It’s Will Robertson’s 20th birthday! And the Duck Dynasty star’s “biggest cheerleader” is wishing him a great day. Will Robertson officially left his teenage years behind today. And his proud mom, Korie Robertson, is celebrating his big day. On Instagram, Korie penned an emotional letter to her son and paired it with a few beautiful pictures of “little Will” over the years.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Dress in ‘Peter Pan’ Costumes for Daughter Honey’s 1st Halloween: Pics

Coordinating costumes! Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff dressed up for their 5-month-old daughter Honey’s first Halloween on Thursday, October 21. “To Neverland!” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself dressed as Wendy in a blue dress and matching bow. Her husband, 23, sported green from head-to-toe, while their little one wore a Tinker Bell dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Motherhood
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Uncle Si Robertson Tries Unsuccessfully To ‘Travel in Disguise’

On Thursday night, Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson shared a hilarious post of himself in “disguise.” The only problem is, it didn’t work at all. Everyone’s favorite crazy uncle is back with another edition of his “Duck Call Room” podcast. He and others in the Duck Dynasty family share updates and funny anecdotes about their day-to-day lives twice a week. Per usual, Uncle Si is always up to something, and this week is no different.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown and Wife Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Last Month

Surprise, Alaskan Bush People fans! The Brown family grew by one more last month with the secret birth of Gabe Brown‘s second daughter. Courtesy of Gabe’s wife, Raquell, we now know that the Alaskan Bush People couple brought another baby girl into the world in September. The lovebirds have been raising 2-year-old Sophia in front of audiences, but chose to keep their growing family private. Raquell, however, brought a rare update to fans on Monday via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Wife Francie Stands By Him As He Updates His Brian Laundrie Search

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Francie showed her support to the reality star, as he offered an update on his hunt to catch Brian Laundrie. The search is still on for Brian Laundrie, but Dog The Bounty Hunter is taking a step back from his hunt. The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, put off his honeymoon with his new wife Francie, 52, to try to find Brian, who has a warrant out for his arrest after his fiancé Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. Dog and Francie posed for photos along with a new interview with The Sun on October 13, where he gave an update on his search.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How ‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Was the Big Winner in New Season Premiere

Season 13 of Storage Wars is here and it started off with a bang as Brandi Passante showed up in a big way. Right away, the longtime star of the program stole the show. Well, Passante was looking to make money right away. This season she appears to be on a mission to earn as much money as possible and really dominate the show. It helps that Barry Weiss made a surprise return on the show, as he had been away for eight years, previously. Anyway, had money to spend and took a big risk at the first storage unit she saw. Her eye and curiosity about that particular unit paid off, though.
TV SERIES
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure Pokes Fun at Daughter Natasha's Outfit Before They Attend Her Film Premiere

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment. Candace Cameron Bure has questions about some of daughter Natasha's sartorial choices. The 45-year-old Fuller House alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Oct. 14 of herself and Natasha about to leave the house on a daytime outing. In the video, Candace appeared to be stunned by the outfit her 23-year-old daughter had chosen, which included a large black coat, a gray top, white shorts, red socks and Crocs.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Duggar Bombshell: Jim Bob’s Actions Against Daughter Jill Dillard Revealed

For years, Duggar fans have heard that Jill Dillard is on poor terms with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. However, much of the conflict is still under wraps. According to Jill, there were issues with her not being compensated for her time on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On. Jill has shared a few other details about her relationship with her parents today, including that she has set boundaries with them. Jill’s husband, Derick, says he’s working on a tell-all book to expose the family. But not much else has come out about what’s going on.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

287K+
Followers
29K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy