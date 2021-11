Season 19 episode 7 looks like it’s going to be fun for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, Delilah’s return!. At this point, we feel pretty confident in saying that we enjoy every single appearance that Margo Harshman makes on this show as McGee’s wife. Their relationship is adorable, and above all that she challenges Tim in a unique way. They’re highly intelligent and similar in a way that makes their rapport unique.

