The Waltons premiered in 1971 and quickly became one of the biggest TV shows in the country. Several things drove the show’s popularity. First and foremost, it was a look back to a simpler time. The series takes place in the 40s when life was much different. This is especially true for a family in rural Appalachia. That look into a simpler time is why the show is still so popular today. It and shows like Little House on the Prairie had an uptick in popularity in 2020 when most Americans wanted to escape from the turmoil of daily life.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO