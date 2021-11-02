Frustrated Violin Shopper : (

St. Michael local, Pete Sargent, 77 is the owner of the World’s Smallest Violin Shop. Pete has been playing violin since he was 12 years old. He learned from his grandfather, who played violin with the Minneapolis Symphony and used to own the violin shop. Sargent spent a lot of time with his grandparents and was raised by them. He credits a lot of what he knows about violins to his grandfather. His mother inspired him to be involved in music; his mom made sure he and his siblings had the best music teachers.

