Frustrated Violin Shopper : (

By Liz N.
 4 days ago

November 2, 2021, 7:13 PM · I am a DMA violin student who plays professionally with several chamber orchestras and occasionally does some adjunct teaching at universities. I have been playing on a 1925 Roth since the age of 14. At the time, my family bought it for about 6 or...

Violin bow

October 25, 2021, 6:02 PM · I wonder if anyone has seen or played a “Golden Strad” synthetic violin bow made in England? I have had one, (60 gm) for many years. No idea when or where I got it. My favourite bow is an. Eastman Cadenza which I have...
World’s Smallest Violin Shop

St. Michael local, Pete Sargent, 77 is the owner of the World’s Smallest Violin Shop. Pete has been playing violin since he was 12 years old. He learned from his grandfather, who played violin with the Minneapolis Symphony and used to own the violin shop. Sargent spent a lot of time with his grandparents and was raised by them. He credits a lot of what he knows about violins to his grandfather. His mother inspired him to be involved in music; his mom made sure he and his siblings had the best music teachers.
Violin Recitals In The Time Of Covid (2021 Edition)

October 25, 2021, 12:04 PM · With schools back in session around the country, professional performance venues re-opening to in-person audiences, and the pandemic not yet over, music teachers are faced with the question: how do we facilitate meaningful, safe, inclusive performance experiences for our students this year? I have mostly questions and a few answers drawn from my own experience this fall - and fully expect this will differ from teacher to teacher and situation to situation. Hopefully my ideas will be either directly helpful or help teachers consider what setup might work best for their own studio.
Practicing Violin - With All the Ingredients

November 1, 2021, 12:18 PM · I remember the gentle reminder from my violin teacher during middle school to practice the left hand first, then practice the bowings, dynamics, articulations, and phrasing. This sounded perfectly logical, but it came with an unwanted side-effect. I would get stuck on the left hand and never get around to the other details. I couldn’t nudge my mind into seeing the big picture. From the moment I’d look at a passage, I was a one-trick pony.
Violins of Hope Part II 10-27-21

Host John Morgan sits down with Amanda Hornberger of the Jewish Federation, David Gross of the Reading Symphony Orchestra, and Paula Barron of VIST Bank to discuss their joint effort of sharing instruments with cultural and historical significance on Berks Inter Cultural Alliance. From the program: Berks Inter-Cultural Alliance.
Violin Teacher Dilemma

I'm new to this website and I apologise in advance for the long post. I've been playing the violin for about 4 years now (with some short interruptions), and recently, due to financial restraints, I decided to look for a new violin teacher. The violin teacher who I have had...
Dare to Record Your Violin Practice: Tips for Empowered Recording

October 28, 2021, 3:49 PM · We all know it: Musicians who record themselves in practice have the fastest ears. Recording allows us to become our own real-time coach. Smartphones and tablets have made it easy, in theory at least. There’s only one problem: we all hate it. The hurdle is psychological. We simply can’t stomach it. Being faced with our limitations (despite our best efforts) can be shocking and scary. Recording doesn’t just humble us, it makes us supremely vulnerable. If we dive into recording without a system, it can drain us of our empowerment, our willpower, and our optimism.
MUSIC

